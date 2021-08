Colonel Dave Severance, the commander of an American marine company who raised the American flag on Mount Suribachi at the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during the Second World War, has died at the age of 102 at his home in the La Jolla area of San Diego.The news was confirmed by his family on Wednesday.An iconic photograph of the moment that was clicked by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal, became a symbolic image of the Second World War.Col Severance, who commanded the Easy Company of the 28th Marine Regiment during the war, is survived by two daughters Nina Cohen...