I have an old asus zenbook with 7th gen intel processor and i was really curious to check the new windows 11 experience so i signed up for windows insider program through the beta channel, recieved the first beta release and it was okay but somewhat sluggish and i get it since it is still the first beta build so i got back to windows 10 from settings app, now im trying to stop this update from being forced on me, i turned the stop getting preview build option on and restarted my device several times and its not working, after restart, i opened the settings app and i still recieve that preview release .