JoAnne Skelly: Creative reuse in the garden
My friend Millie has inspired me in the past with her celery bottom and sweet potato plantings, but now her husband Mike has a real winner of a reuse idea. His response to "reduce, reuse and recycle" is to use an old face mask as a cradle for a spaghetti squash on a fence. What a great idea! Think of all the little cantaloupes, squashes or even big tomatoes that could have their own little hammock for support. Way to go Mike! I asked Millie what other reuse/recycle ideas they have come up with. One example is that their use of old pallets as trellises for their pole beans.
