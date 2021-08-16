Tennessee assistant compares Vols newcomer to NFL Hall of Famer

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The wait was worth it. Every painstaking moment from 18 additional months of waiting to step to the dais and deliver his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech evaporated for Harold Carmichael on Saturday here. His dream came true. Harold Carmichael is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a football “journey,” as he called it in his induction speech, complete. “I can’t describe what this means for me and my family and the fans who have supported me through all of these years,” Carmichael said after he was honored second after the late Steve Sabol from NFL Films was inducted. “It’s been a journey and I’m just so blessed to be here enjoying this moment. God has given me the patience. He told me, ‘Just wait, Harold.’ I waited, and here I am. I prayed for this day. I prayed for the moment. He got me through it. I was kind of shaking. My whole insides were shaking up there (on stage).”