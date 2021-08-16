Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

South Louisiana Only “Days Away From Refusal of Transport” Due to COVID Conditions

By DJ Digital
Posted by 
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As COVID conditions have reached dire levels in South Louisiana, some people still think the situation is being way overblown. It's a classic case of not being able to believe something unless you're able to physically see it happening before your eyes. At this point, anyone in South Louisiana who hasn't been touched by COVID should consider themselves lucky but that may not be the case for long.

1079ishot.com

Comments / 0

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Delta, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Life And Death#Covid#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People stunned as man hospitalised with Covid tells TV crew he still won’t get vaccine

An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting the Covid-19 virus and developed a severe case of pneumonia said that he still will not get the vaccine.Scott Roe was interviewed by CBS News is David Begnaud as he sat in his hospital bed at our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.This week alone, the state's health department reported the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since late February.“Here I am recovering, getting out of here finally tomorrow," Roe said.But when it comes to getting the vaccination, he matter-of-factly said "no.""Why not?" Asked Begnaud."Because there [are] too...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘That time has passed’: Arkansas doctor shares anguish of telling dying Covid patients it’s too late for vaccine

A doctor in Arkansas says dying Covid patients beg him for a vaccine, and he has to tell them it’s too late.“I see someone daily – for the last three weeks – that is possibly dying, certainly very sick, that asks if they can get their vaccine,” Dr Michael Bolding told CNN. “And it is heartbreaking to tell them that that time has passed, that that was five to six weeks ago to prevent this.”Dr Bolding works at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. That state, along with Missouri, has become the epicentre of the United States’ latest...
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Hernando County, FLwfla.com

‘I don’t care whether you’ve been vaccinated or not, because dead is dead’: Oak Hill Hospital CEO says beds, staff at breaking point

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County commission meeting on Friday turned into a plea to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously as cases increase in Florida, overwhelming and infecting hospital staff and emergency rooms. Mickey Smith, the CEO of Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville addressed the county commission and...
Louisiana Statetheadvocate.com

Louisiana nurse who vaccinated 2,000+ against COVID honored: 'It's no reason for nobody to die now'

After nurse Carla Brown lost her husband to COVID-19 after bringing the virus home from her job, she made it her personal mission to save every life possible. First, the Baton Rouge nurse set out to educate her neighbors and get people tested. Then, when vaccines became available, she walked door-to-door and helped elderly people register for the jab and get to their appointments.
Louisiana StateWWL-TV

Louisiana breaks record for most COVID cases reported in single day

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported 7,548 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the largest single-day increase in new cases ever. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 57 new deaths since Thursday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Louisiana to 11,519 people. Hospitalizations edged up slightly again, similar to the day before....
Louisiana Stateaudacy.com

Louisiana mother and daughter die of COVID one day apart

A family in Shreveport is urging people to take COVID seriously and get vaccinated after two family members, a mother and her daughter, died one day apart from the virus. Lacressana Williams, 21, learned she was COVID-positive during a routine checkup for her pregnancy. “The next day we got a...
Baton Rouge, LAmyarklamiss.com

Gov. Edwards Issues Statement on President Biden’s Extension of the Use of National Guard Troops Under Title 32 and FEMA Public Assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 17, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on President Joseph R. Biden’s extension of the National Guard’s Title 32 COVID-19 mission through the end of the year and 100 percent federal cost share for FEMA Public Assistance Category B – Emergency Protective Measures.
ktoo.org

As COVID-19 cases surge, Juneau’s hospital again suspends non-urgent surgeries

As hospitals throughout the Pacific Northwest struggle to house and transfer patients — Bartlett Regional Hospital is suspending “non-urgent” procedures for the next two weeks. The move is in response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases requiring hospital treatment, according to a media release. Juneau is averaging more than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy