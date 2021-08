Kenley Jansen sits as the Dodgers all-time leader in saves with 337 but has experienced many ups and downs throughout his memorable career in LA. The 3-time all-star was terrific to start the year, posting a 1.24 ERA with just two blown saves in 36.1 IP during the first half of the season. The second half has been a different story though, as he’s posted an 8.25 era with three blown saves across 12 innings of work.