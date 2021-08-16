Cancel
Lake County, IL

Boys cross country: Grayslake Central at head of class in Lake County

By Mike Miazga Daily Herald Correspondent
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt could be a banner year for the Grayslake Central boys cross country team. After finishing second in the Northern Lake County Conference, winning the Class 2A Antioch regional and finishing seventh at the sectional last fall, coach James Centella welcomes back five of its top six runners, including postseason stalwarts Bryan Vale (senior, regional champion, sectional runner-up) and Trey Sato (sophomore, regional runner-up). Sophomores Will Welty and John Vagnoni will be strong as well. Vale, Sato and Vagnoni were part of Central's state-qualifying 3,200 relay team this spring.

