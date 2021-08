The Africa CDC released the following statement Saturday on the case of an Ebola Virus Disease in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire:. The Government of Republic of Côte d’Ivoire has declared the presence of a case of an Ebola virus disease (EVD) infection in the capital city of Abidjan. The case is 18-year-old Guinean girl who travelled from Labe in Guinea to Abidjan by road on 11August 2021 and hospitalized on the night of 12 August 2021 following a high-grade fever. On the 14th of August 2021, the Institute Pasteur in Cote d’Ivoire confirmed the infection to be EVD. The patient is currently in isolation and under the care of a Treatment Center for Highly Epidemic Diseases at the Treichville University Hospital.