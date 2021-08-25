Man Robbed, Had Cell Phone Stolen by Group of Teens on Captain Circle in Annapolis
A group of teens reportedly robbed and stole a man's cell phone on Captains Circle in Annapolis.
On August 13, 2021, at 11:20pm, officers were called for a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Captains Circle. The male victim reported that he was outside in the area when he saw a group of four teenage male suspects assaulting his brother. When the group saw the victim, they ran toward him, began assaulting him and stole his cell phone.
The group of suspects then fled the area. No injuries were reported by police.
