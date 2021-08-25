Man Robbed, Had Cell Phone Stolen by Group of Teens on Captain Circle in Annapolis

A convicted rapist who moved from Tacoma, Washington to Lothian has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an elderly woman inside her Edgewater home. On August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction.