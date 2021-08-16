Cancel
‘Free Guy’s Ending Was Changed By the Disney/Fox Merger

The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Free Guy. One of the more enjoyable and surprising aspects of the Free Guy finale is the bevy of cameos in the big climactic battle between Guy (Ryan Reynolds) and his evil double Dude for the fate of their video game world. Guy calls in “reinforcements,” as it were, and uses a lightsaber, Hulk hands, and even Captain America’s shield in the fight. (Chris Evans even shows up to make a joke about it.) These cameos are even more surprising because Free Guy is a 20th Century Studios (formerly Fox) film while all of those famous properties are from the world of Disney.

