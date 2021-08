Golf courses are puzzles to many. Think of the course itself as the straight edge pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, their linear bounds forming the holes. Our golf shots, with all their many moving parts and functions, are like the multi-sided jigsaw pieces, with tabs jutting out and hollowed out blanks receiving interlocking pieces. Like completing a puzzle, our shots must fit in order to navigate the course successfully. Perhaps, if we think of the interconnection of each fluid movement of every swing and the interconnection from shot to shot, we won’t be scratching our heads, puzzling, “How could that ball have gone so wrong?”