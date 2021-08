Some recent conversations with Steelers’ new linebacker Schobert should make fans question what Bush’s role with the team may be going forward. By every account, the Steelers trading for veteran Joe Schobert should be seen as a win. The team only gave up a sixth-round pick for a well-established veteran that can serve a multitude of roles on this defense. As well, the Jaguars are taking on approximately half of his scheduled 2021 salary in this deal, meaning the team’s immediate cap hit isn’t going to change significantly. Finally, the team had a need next to Devin Bush, as inside linebacker had quite a few question marks since Vince Williams retired. Schobert is certainly an answer in that regard.