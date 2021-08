Once or twice a year, you have one of these mega release days in country music where the albums are so important, and the amount of releases so daunting, you need a field guide, or a Sherpa to help shepherd you through it all. Luckily you have little ol’ Saving Country Music here at your service to try to make sense of what will transpire on Friday, August 20th as a host on super important albums will be released all at once.