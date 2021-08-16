Queens Proud Boys supporter pleads guilty to online threats targeting Sen. Raphael Warnock

Eduard Florea, left, and Senator Raphael Warnock

A Queens supporter of the Proud Boys pleaded guilty Monday to posting on social media that Sen. Raphael Warnock would be “swinging with the f---ing fish.”

Eduard Florea, 41, made the chilling threat one day before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He’d hoped to join supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., for the rally that devolved into a riot, but could not find anyone to give him a ride, his wife told prosecutors.

“Florea admits to threatening the life of a successful candidate for the U.S. Senate and to urging others to take up arms to unleash violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to thwart the results of the Presidential election,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Jacquelyn Kasulis.

Unable to join the insurrection in person, Florea amplified rioters’ rhetoric from home, posting threatening messages over a days-long period in January to the far-right social media app Parler. Florea was not a full member of the Proud Boys, but was in the process of becoming a member when he was arrested, according to a law enforcement source.

“Dead men can’t pass s—t laws,” Florea posted about Warnock (D-GA) on Jan. 6, adding that he was “armed and ready to deploy,” to the nation’s capitol.

“It’s time to unleash some violence,” he wrote.

Florea surrendered to the FBI on Jan. 12 in a caught-on-camera raid in Middle Village.

Investigators found plethora of weapons in his home when they executed a search warrant following his arrest. He had a stash of more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, despite a previous conviction of a firearm-related offense in New York, according to prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty to illegal possession of ammunition and transmission of interstate threats.

Florea faces up to 15 years in prison, but guidelines recommend just 15 to 21 months in prison. He is set to be sentenced Nov. 29.

Prosecutors noted that Florea previously assaulted his wife, as well as the family dog.

The feds said that Florea choked his wife in front of their kids after she refused to use their joint business account to raise money for the Proud Boys.