Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haiti's troubled history may slow aid to earthquake victims

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TL1mi_0bTEXLWR00

Humanitarian aid is flowing into Haiti following Saturday’s deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake. However, the Caribbean nation’s political unrest, as well as an approaching tropical storm, is complicating efforts.

Nonprofit groups and philanthropy experts say the assassination last month of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, as well as accusations that money raised following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti never reached those in need, will make fundraising for the nation even tougher.

Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that deploys emergency response teams to work with first responders in disaster areas, said the first briefing his teams in Haiti and the Dominican Republic had with support teams in the United States was about security.

“The assassination of the president, the almost gang-like existence there, it really increases the risk to organizations like ours that deploy into this situation,” delaCruz said. However, Team Rubicon, which was founded in 2010 by Marines Jake Wood and William McNulty in response to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, has experience on the ground in the country and in similar situations around the world.

“It’s dicey for everyone because the information is incomplete and the situation is dynamic,” delaCruz said. “One way we have a competitive advantage on this is we are an organization where 70% of the volunteers are veterans. They have seen this kind of an environment.”

Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen, cited the need for adaptability as well. He was in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Monday, managing the nonprofit's efforts to combat food insecurity following the earthquake, but found that its transportation system was needed to bring injured people to the hospital.

“We’ve been really focusing, not just on food, but also how we can support our local partners,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of time here. We know how to navigate the complexities."

Haiti inspired chef Jose Andres to found World Central Kitchen following the 2010 earthquake and the nonprofit has maintained a presence there, opening a culinary school in 2015 that is now one of two bases of operations to provide thousands of meals a day.

“People are hungry and they’re getting desperate and that creates instability and a lot of concerns, so we need to work with our partners to get them food, to make sure food is available,” Mook said.

Skyler Badenoch, CEO of the Florida nonprofit Hope for Haiti, says the response has also been complicated because its staff has been directly affected by the disaster. The organization is now gearing up to distribute $60 million worth of first aid supplies and medical equipment to help those affected, he said.

Aid to Haiti has been probed for years and scrutiny intensified in 2015 when an investigation from ProPublica and NPR questioned where $500 million raised by the American Red Cross was spent.

The American Red Cross said in an emailed statement that it is not seeking donations for Haiti relief at this time, but will work with its partners — including the Haitian Red Cross and the Red Crescent — to respond to the earthquake. It also disputed the ProPublica/NPR findings. “Americans donated generously in the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake to save lives — which is exactly what their donations did," it said in a statement.

Despite the criticisms the Red Cross has received, Maryam Zarnegar Deloffre, an expert in humanitarian aid and professor at George Washington University, said she believes donors will continue to rely on the organization because of its reputation.

“It has been resilient,” she said, partly because the organization is easily recognized by donors for its work with blood drives, and other things.

This time around, Marleine Bastien, the executive director of the Family Action Network Movement, a social service organization based in the “Little Haiti” neighborhood in Florida, says her organization will devise a plan to hold accountable every group that’s collecting donations for Haiti.

“We definitely do not want another film titled ‘Where Did The Money Go’?” Bastien said, in reference to the 2012 documentary that looked at donations given to Haiti relief following the 2010 earthquake.

The deadly earthquake hit Haiti at the same time a growing humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ethiopia, and instability is rocking Afghanistan. Deloffre, of George Washington University, said she believes fundraising prospects for the country are bleak.

“I unfortunately do not expect broad global attention to the earthquake in Haiti,” she said. “Or public giving, on the same scale as we saw in response to the 2010 earthquake.”

Past allegations of misspent donations have created some hesitancy as well, said Badenoch, of Hope for Haiti, though the need following the most recent earthquake may be even more intense.

“It is quite possible that Haiti is going to need more help than ever before,” said Akim Kikonda, Catholic Relief Services' country representative in Haiti.

Laura Durington, Catholic Relief Services' director of annual giving, said the group, which has worked there for 50 years, is providing whatever help that it can. It started to distribute emergency supplies Monday because they had stockpiled tents and metal sheeting there previously.

“Yes, there have been some bad actors, but not giving because of that is short-sighted," Durington said. “It's really frustrating, because every penny that was given to us for Haiti went to Haiti. There has been incremental, positive change. And Haiti's needs are so critical right now.”

———

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

374K+
Followers
96K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2010 Haiti Earthquake#Humanitarian Aid#Political Unrest#Haitian#Marines#World Central Kitchen#Propublica#Npr#The American Red Cross#The Haitian Red Cross#The Red Crescent#Americans#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Related
EnvironmentBillboard

Cardi B, Don Omar, Steven Van Zandt React to 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Near Haiti

Musicians are sending their thoughts and prayers to the people of Haiti after a powerful earthquake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday (Aug. 14). Artists like Cardi B, Don Omar, Steven Van Zandt and more reacted on social media to the 7.2 magnitude quake, which struck off Haiti's coast about 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud. At least 225 people had been killed at press time, the Miami Herald reports. Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection estimates that number could stretch into the thousands.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

More than 300 people dead after 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

CNN — The Haitian government declared a state of emergency after at least 304 people died in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the country Saturday morning, Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced in a news conference. More than 1,800 people were injured, the country’s civil protection service said. “When it...
EnvironmentNECN

Death Toll of Powerful Earthquake in Haiti Soars to 1,297

The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off franctic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching storm. Saturday's earthquake also left at least 5,700 people injured...
EnvironmentMiami Herald

Earthquake Splits Road Apart in Haiti

A powerful earthquake struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti on Saturday, August 14, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800. Of the reported 304 fatalities, 160 were said to be from the Sud dept. of Haiti, which includes Les Cayes.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Atlantic

Photos: A Horrific Earthquake in Haiti

On Saturday morning, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti, centered about 90 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, damaging hotels, churches, and numerous homes. Reuters reports that local authorities said more than 700 people were killed, and at least 1,800 were injured. Collected below are early images from the scene, mostly in the cities of Jeremie and Les Cayes.
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

FIRST VIDEOS show widespread destruction after Haiti earthquake

With the dust still settling after a powerful 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti, video footage captured the devastation wrought on the Caribbean nation, as reports claimed hospitals are being overwhelmed with the injured. Haiti was shaken on Saturday by a major earthquake, which hit the southern peninsula of the island nation...
EnvironmentThe Jewish Press

At Least 227 Die in 7.2-Magnitude Quake in Haiti

At least 227 people are known to be dead after a major 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook southwestern Haiti early Saturday morning, the nation’s civil protection service told reporters. The earthquake struck about 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) northeast of Saint Louis du Sud, about 80 miles west of Port-au-Prince. It was about...
Environmentaudacy.com

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti, leader says lives lost

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Haiti's new prime minister, Ariel Henry, said on Twitter that the "violent quake" had caused loss of life and...
Environmenthealththoroughfare.com

State of Emergency in Haiti: Strong Earthquake Kills At Least 304 People

Haiti was hit Saturday morning by a strong earthquake. The local government declared a state of emergency, according to Prime Minister Ariel Herny, as he announced the measure in a press conference. The decision shouldn’t surprise anyone. The aftermath of the earthquake looks terrifying, as at least 304 people died...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Haiti earthquake survivors, stranded by storm, search for shelter

Survivors of the powerful earthquake that shook Haiti scrambled for shelter, food and medical supplies Wednesday as officials acknowledged that the deadly temblor had disrupted vaccination efforts. The aftermath of Tropical Storm Grace continued to snarl already feeble relief efforts, worsening a dire humanitarian crisis and fueling anger. Heavy rainfall...
Environmentfox35orlando.com

Haiti earthquake devastation captured in before-and-after satellite images

Images taken from space show the aftermath of the deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake that ravaged Haiti, leaving more than 1,200 people dead and thousands injured. Satellite images on Aug. 15 by Maxar Technologies show buildings in Les Cayes and Jeremie, Haiti, a day after the quake hit, compared to images showing the same structures before.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Haiti earthquake: 7.2-magnitude shock leaves 227 dead as officials fear fatalities could stretch to thousands

A major earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday morning and was felt across the Caribbean.Authorities report that at least 227 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more are wounded or missing. The prime minister has declared a state of emergency.People fled their homes for fear that buildings might collapse when the magnitude 7.2 tremor struck at approximately 8.30am.A 5.2 magnitude aftershock was also recorded about 20 minutes after the initial shaking, several smaller shocks followed.The epicentre of the quake was 8km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150km west of the capital Port-au-Prince. Two hotels in the town of Les Cayes have collapsed and hospitals are overwhelmed.Haiti is still recovering from a devastating earthquake in 2010 much nearer the densely populated capital that is believed to have killed as many as 300,000 people.Follow for live updates

Comments / 0

Community Policy