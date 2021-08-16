Nickelback Faced With Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Rockstar'

Who is Mike Richards? Potentially, the next host of Jeopardy!, but he's drawing new scrutiny among fans as the official announcement approaches. A report from Variety this week revealed that Richards, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, is in "advanced negotiations" to succeed Alex Trebek as host. The idea of ending the lengthy job search for Trebek's replacement by giving the role to the show's own producer already drew some pushback on social media, especially from fans who wanted the gig to go to another candidate like Ken Jennings or LeVar Burton. But now, Richards is also facing scrutiny over his involvement in past discrimination lawsuits.