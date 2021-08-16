Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, FL

HOW A KEY VACA CONSTRUCTION PROJECT LED TO THE TROPICAL HOTEL

By Brad Bertelli
keysweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American period begins with the Adams-Onis Treaty that transferred the Florida Territory from Spanish ownership in 1821. Indian Key is a small 11-acre island in the Upper Keys surrounded by the Atlantic shallows about one mile offshore of Lower Matecumbe Key. Key Vaca is the island at the heart of Marathon, and Port Monroe was one of its earliest communities. During the American period, the history of Indian Key starts at the small Key Vaca outpost of Port Monroe.

keysweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, FL
Lifestyle
Key West, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Marathon, FL
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Marathon, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
City
Key West, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gibson
Person
Joseph Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Construction Project#Hotels#Hotel Industry#Florida Reef#American#The Adams Onis Treaty#Spanish#Indian#Hawk S Channel#The Tropical Hotel#The St Augustine Herald#House#Compass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's week of chaos in Afghanistan

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country’s government. The Biden administration is now scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, under enormous pressure from congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy