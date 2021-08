Here in West Virginia, we cherish the small businesses that add character, charm, and personality to our state. At the top of the list is a business called Totally Glazed in Princeton. A lunch, bakery, and catering business, this neighborhood spot does a little bit of everything. And, as you might have guessed by the name, donuts are the specialty here. We’re talking made-from-scratch, melt-in-your-mouth decadence. And yet, the incredible food offerings are just part of what makes Totally Glazed such a staple in the community, despite having just opened relatively recently. Continue reading to learn all about what makes this West Virginia business such a cherished part of the community.