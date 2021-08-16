Cancel
Japan PM Extends COVID Emergency as Cases Surge

Voice of America
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and several surrounding regions will continue through September 12 rather than expiring at the end of this month after a surge in new cases over the past three days. Tokyo announced 2,962 new daily cases on Monday,...

www.voanews.com

