Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Murderer from Hacienda Heights Goes Free After DA Refuses to Move Case

By Steve Gregory
Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A convicted double murderer from Hacienda Heights is about to walk out of prison over a technicality.

kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 13

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Hacienda Heights, CA
Local
California Government
Hacienda Heights, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Hacienda Heights, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacienda#Murder#The Murders#Resentencing#Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 13

Community Policy