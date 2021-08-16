Murderer from Hacienda Heights Goes Free After DA Refuses to Move Case
A convicted double murderer from Hacienda Heights is about to walk out of prison over a technicality.kfiam640.iheart.com
A convicted double murderer from Hacienda Heights is about to walk out of prison over a technicality.kfiam640.iheart.com
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!https://kfiam640.iheart.com
Comments / 13