Remembering Aretha Franklin, Who Passed Away Three Years Ago Today
Today, we celebrate the life of Aretha Franklin, who passed away on August 16th 2018. This past weekend, the film Respect hit theaters. Respect is a biopic that chronicles the life of the Queen of Soul. It's only fitting that this the film was released around the three year anniversary of her death. In Respect, Jennifer Hudson portrays the legendary singer, and her performance has been met with critical acclaim. Today, Hudson shared a 2016 clip of Franklin singing and playing the piano to Twitter:celebritypage.com
