Remembering Aretha Franklin, Who Passed Away Three Years Ago Today

Aretha Franklin may be remembered as the "The Queen of Soul," but she's also a legend in the pop, jazz, and R&B genres. The artist won 18 Grammy Awards during her career and was the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, but her story has been kept alive not only through her music, but also recent media about her life, including the National Geographic miniseries Genius: Aretha and the movie Respect, coming to theaters on Aug. 13 and starring Jennifer Hudson. The singer's legacy includes her family, as well. Franklin had four children and three grandchildren—Jordan Franklin, Victorie Franklin, and Grace Franklin—who are musicians themselves, as well as protectors of their grandmother's legacy, speaking out about biographical projects they don't approve of. To read more about Aretha Franklin's grandchildren and to hear why they feel so differently about Aretha and Genius, read on.