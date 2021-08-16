Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Remembering Aretha Franklin, Who Passed Away Three Years Ago Today

By John Sileo
celebritypage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we celebrate the life of Aretha Franklin, who passed away on August 16th 2018. This past weekend, the film Respect hit theaters. Respect is a biopic that chronicles the life of the Queen of Soul. It's only fitting that this the film was released around the three year anniversary of her death. In Respect, Jennifer Hudson portrays the legendary singer, and her performance has been met with critical acclaim. Today, Hudson shared a 2016 clip of Franklin singing and playing the piano to Twitter:

celebritypage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Oprah
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Blige
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Dinah Washington
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Aretha Franklin's 3 Grandchildren, Who Inherited Her Musical Talent

Aretha Franklin may be remembered as the "The Queen of Soul," but she's also a legend in the pop, jazz, and R&B genres. The artist won 18 Grammy Awards during her career and was the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, but her story has been kept alive not only through her music, but also recent media about her life, including the National Geographic miniseries Genius: Aretha and the movie Respect, coming to theaters on Aug. 13 and starring Jennifer Hudson. The singer's legacy includes her family, as well. Franklin had four children and three grandchildren—Jordan Franklin, Victorie Franklin, and Grace Franklin—who are musicians themselves, as well as protectors of their grandmother's legacy, speaking out about biographical projects they don't approve of. To read more about Aretha Franklin's grandchildren and to hear why they feel so differently about Aretha and Genius, read on.
MusicBillboard

Watch Jennifer Hudson Nail 'Respect' in First Full Clip of Aretha Franklin Biopic

Aretha Franklin's legacy is getting the proper Respect it deserves in a new clip from the forthcoming biopic about the late superstar's life. The minute-long clip features Jennifer Hudson portraying the Queen of Soul as she belts out her world-famous signature song "Respect." Following a couple of teasers and trailers,...
Musicbiography.com

Inside the Lifelong Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson

When Aretha Franklin was inducted into the second class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, she had a familiar face by her side: fellow inductee and lifelong friend Smokey Robinson. It was rather symbolic that the two kids from Detroit, who grew up playing games in...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Respect’ Fact Check: How Did Aretha Franklin Get Pregnant as a Preteen?

(The following post contains SPOILERS for the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect”) The new Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” shows the Queen of Soul grappling with fame, fortune, finding the right note at the start of her career and everything that followed. But it offers little clarity around one of the most poignant parts of her young life — Franklin’s becoming pregnant as an adolescent, whether willingly or otherwise.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Watch Jennifer Hudson and Marlon Wayans Sing Each Other Aretha Franklin's Hits

Jennifer Hudson approached playing the legendary Aretha Franklin with the utmost reverence, giving a moving performance as the soul icon in the new film Respect. When we got her together with co-star Marlon Wayans, however, it became pretty hard for the actors to not deeply embrace their silly sides. These two had an absolute blast playing a game where they had to finish the lyric from some of Aretha's biggest hits.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Grace Franklin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Aretha By Singing 'Ain't No Way' [Watch]

A video of Grace Franklin, the granddaughter of music legend Aretha Franklin, singing one of the late music icon's songs has been doing the rounds on the internet. The 15-year-old proved that talent truly runs in the family by delivering a heartwarming rendition of her grandmother's favorite song, "Ain't No Way," at the movie premiere of "Respect" in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy