West Virginia returns six starters on the defensive side of the ball in 2021 from a unit that finished in the top five in most defensive categories a year ago. The Mountaineers also had the nation's top pass defense, allowing just 159.6 yards per game. That said, there's been some shake up in the secondary this offseason both on the field and on the sidelines. Tykee Smith transferred to Georgia, following co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae, and then Dreshun Miller surprisingly entered the transfer portal and landed at Auburn.