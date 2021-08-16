Blue Ridge Poison Control urges caution in active snake bite season

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Tis the season as the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center at UVa Health reports they’ve received 85 calls for snake bites this year, and have released some “dos” and “don’ts”. Center physician Dr. Heather Borek advises prevention, of course, by being careful and not just sticking your hands into any covered outdoor spaces where a snake has decided to make its lair. Be hyper-aware — especially when hiking — not to step on a copperhead or rattler who may be camouflaged among the leaves.