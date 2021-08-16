Richard L. Blum was born Aug. 16, 1935 to Lester and Virginia Blum (Sutton) in Marshfield, Wis. and passed away July 31, 2021 in Oregon. Richard grew up in the Marshfield area and after graduating high school entered the Air Force. After serving his country he worked for Family Publications as well as making and selling barnwood furniture and frames. He later owned the Northwoods Shopper in Solon Springs, Wisconsin and then led a vagabond sales life with his wife Carol for a short period of time. Eventually they moved to Tillamook where they owned and operated the Tillamook Shopping Guide where his daughter Vicki and Carol’s daughter Kelly worked with them.