New York City, NY

NYC vaccine mandate goes into effect Tuesday: Here's what you need to know

By WCBS Newsradio 880
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has signed an executive order for New York City's vaccine passport program to start Tuesday, a day later than many expected. Under the program, all individuals, including workers, will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, performance spaces, movie theaters and other indoor venues all across the five boroughs.

