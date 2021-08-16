NYC vaccine mandate goes into effect Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has signed an executive order for New York City's vaccine passport program to start Tuesday, a day later than many expected. Under the program, all individuals, including workers, will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, performance spaces, movie theaters and other indoor venues all across the five boroughs.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0