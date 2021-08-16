Cancel
Restaurants

Starbucks Baristas Fed Up With “Ridiculous” Customized Orders

By Claire Ballard
hot96.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months ago a Starbucks barista went viral with the ridiculous order a customer asked them to make, but the company threw their support behind customers getting what they want. Well, the outrageous requests haven’t stopped, and baristas are sharing just how bad it gets. Insider talked to over...

#Smartphone App#Baristas#Coffee#Food Drink#Starbucks Baristas Fed#Tiktok
