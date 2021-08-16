Do Open-Source Supply Chains Leave Security Gaps in Your Organization?
There has been a 430% year-on-year increase in attacks targeting open source components to infect software supply chains in the last year. As companies go through their digital transformation journeys, they become more reliant on cloud-native software that utilizes open source components. Malicious actors know this and see it as a huge opportunity. By moving ‘upstream’ to attack the source of the software and shifting ‘left’ to target the developers building software, the number of targets they can infect increases exponentially, without increasing the amount of work required.www.infosecurity-magazine.com
