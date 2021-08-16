Daniel Lee Carver
Daniel Lee Carver, 78, resident of Bakeoven, died at home, on his Bakeoven ranch, Friday, July 23. He was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Toledo, Wash., to Max and Helen (Extine) Carver. Max returned home from World War 2, the Carvers moved to Sweet Home where Dan’s brother, Doug was born in 1947, moved again in 1949 to Tillamook County, where Dan’s sister, Carol was born in 1950. The Carvers lived on a farm, up the Nestucca River, between the towns of Beaver and Blaine.www.tillamookheadlightherald.com
