Auburn will kick off the Bryan Harsin era unranked in the year's first AP poll. In the preseason AP Top 25, released Monday morning, the Tigers are on the outside looking in, receiving the fifth-most votes among unranked teams. Six opponents on their 2021 schedule also made an appearance in the rankings: Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 5), Texas A&M (No. 6), LSU (No. 16) and Penn State (No. 19).