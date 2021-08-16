Cancel
Isle of Man: Red Arrows return to Manx skies

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Arrows are set to perform their iconic aerobatics over the Isle of Man for the first time since 2019. They will fly over Douglas bay on the Super Manx bank holiday weekend, created for the second year by moving the TT's senior race day. The RAF display team...

#Isle Of Man#Manx Radio#The Isle#Restaurants#Tt#Bfbs#Domestic Events Fund
