Isle of Man: Red Arrows return to Manx skies

Elon Musk’s SpaceX establishes Starlink ‘ground station’ for widespread internet coverage across Britain. Space transport company SpaceX is setting up a Starlink station on a small, autonomous island in the Irish Sea for transmitting the internet to homes and offices using low-Earth orbit satellites. SpaceX created Starlink in 2015, and the space internet service now has bases in Buckinghamshire and Cornwall, both in England. Completion of its latest business venture will provide comprehensive internet coverage throughout the UK for the Starlink service. The aerospace manufacturer chose the Isle of Man, a British Crown dependency, as its latest site. The tiny island is 32 miles long, 13 miles wide, and is equidistant from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.