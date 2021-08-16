Kevin Dotson’s PFF grade from Week 1 of the preseason set an extremely high bar
It had been a rough preseason for Steelers second-year guard Kevin Dotson. First, his conditioning was called into question in a report following mandatory minicamp. Next, he had an ankle injury the first day of training camp which kept him out of action until recently. On top of that, when Dotson did return it was highly scrutinized that he was not instantly put on the starting offensive line.www.chatsports.com
