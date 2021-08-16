Chandler among Hottest ZIP Codes in America

The 2021 Hottest ZIPs in America are hotter than ever before, with homes in the top 10 selling three times faster than last year’s list, according to the seventh annual Realtor.com® Hottest ZIP Codes Report released today. Among this year’s top 10, a few key factors are driving buyer demand, including homes listed at relatively affordable asking prices and with ample space for the money, as well as sizable populations of high-income millennials and close proximity to local amenities and outdoor activities.