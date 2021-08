Micah Schnabel and Shane Sweeney played their first show together as Two Cow Garage in September 2001 at a 9/11 benefit staged at Little Brother's by Dan Dougan. During the concert, Todd May sat in with the pair, offering musical support as well as pointed criticism of Sweeney’s sartorial choices. “He was like, ‘You maybe don’t want to wear flip-flops,’” cracked Sweeney, who laughed when he recalled how he wore shorts for the band’s live debut.