EDM Monday Briefing: Free UL Battery Safety Webinars Now Available
Emergency management briefing for August 16, 2021: PG&E warns 16 counties of potential PSPS beginning Tuesday; Tropical Storm Fred is forecast to make landfall sometime Monday afternoon or evening along Florida’s Panhandle; new evacuation orders were issued for Plumas and Lassen counties for California’s Dixie Fire; one I-70 lane going in each direction through Glenwood Canyon was opened slightly ahead of schedule on Saturday; DTE struggles to fully restore power to residents in Michigan; the death toll exceeds nearly 1,300 from Haiti’s 7.2 earthquake last Saturday; the NHC forecasts heavy rainfall and potential mudslides from Grace for earthquake-stricken Haiti; a number of free Underwriters Laboratory (UL) webinars addressing lithium-ion batteries and their safety challenges for first and second responders are now available.amuedge.com
