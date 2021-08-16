EDM Monday Briefing: Free UL Battery Safety Webinars Now Available

Emergency and disaster management briefing for August 20, 2021: Severe flooding in portions of North Carolina prompted an emergency declaration by the governor; a suspect with a bomb surrendered peacefully to D.C. police after an hours-long standoff; I-70 through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado remains closed for safety due to ongoing weather threats; an Air Quality Alert and a Spare the Air Alert were issued for San Francisco’s Bay Area through Friday; the CSB released a new safety video meant to address chemical safety in oil and gas production that will likely assist emergency planning and response efforts; CISA releases an interactive toolkit to address communication resilience during incidents; the NHC has issued Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches for southern New England; and FEMA’s EMI will now offer ICS 300 in a blended, asynchronous virtual format.