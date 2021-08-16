Cancel
EDM Monday Briefing: Free UL Battery Safety Webinars Now Available

By Kimberly Arsenault
In Homeland Security
In Homeland Security
 4 days ago
Emergency management briefing for August 16, 2021: PG&E warns 16 counties of potential PSPS beginning Tuesday; Tropical Storm Fred is forecast to make landfall sometime Monday afternoon or evening along Florida’s Panhandle; new evacuation orders were issued for Plumas and Lassen counties for California’s Dixie Fire; one I-70 lane going in each direction through Glenwood Canyon was opened slightly ahead of schedule on Saturday; DTE struggles to fully restore power to residents in Michigan; the death toll exceeds nearly 1,300 from Haiti’s 7.2 earthquake last Saturday; the NHC forecasts heavy rainfall and potential mudslides from Grace for earthquake-stricken Haiti; a number of free Underwriters Laboratory (UL) webinars addressing lithium-ion batteries and their safety challenges for first and second responders are now available.

Washington, DC
ABOUT

InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis. InHomelandSecurity.com is maintained by a network of field experts who cover topics dealing with terrorism research, emergency preparedness, coronavirus, COVID-19, disaster response, border security, transportation and logistics, military intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security. Check back daily for detailed analysis on breaking homeland security news from around the world.

 https://inhomelandsecurity.com/
