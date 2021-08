Bats just give me the creeps. They are on my list of the top ten things that terrify me along with with mice and the weird alien thing from "a Quiet Place". I'll never forget when I was about 14-years-old I was in the bathroom blow drying my hair. My head was hung upside down so I could dry the bottom (as you do) and when I flipped my head back up I saw this black thing darting around my bathroom ceiling. It was moving so quickly I wasn't sure if a bird had gotten in the house or what the heck was going on. All I knew is I was SHOOKETH and let out as my brother calls it "a blood curdling scream". My brother and I were the only ones home at the time so it was up to him to evacuate the bat. He ended up catching it in a giant pot, putting the lid on it and releasing it back into nature. I recall whimpering and and making unhelpful sound effects the entire time.