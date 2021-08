The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is once again giving motorists fair warning of enhanced enforcement of the state's Move Over/Slow Down law. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year at various locations in Texas, with several operations planned in August. One of those operations will take place in the Southeast Texas Region throughout the day on Wednesday, August 18 (Yup, that's tomorrow, or today, depending upon when you're reading this).