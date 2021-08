The Southern Brave and Trent Rockets are set to lock horns in the Eliminator of the Men’s Hundred on Friday, August 20, at Kennington Oval in London. The Brave started the tournament with losses in their first two matches. Since then, however, the James Vince-led team is yet to face defeat. In their previous game, they beat the Oval Invincibles by six wickets after all-round performances from the bowlers and batters.