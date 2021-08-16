Cancel
Corrie 16/08/21: Thrown To The Wolves

By Rita's Kabin
 4 days ago

Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to JMK and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. First Episode. Fiz spends the night in a police cell, sticking to her story that she...

BC-hirsch 08/07/21

BC-hirsch 08/07/21

LYNDA HIRSCH ON TELEVISION -- SUMMARIES. "THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL": Finn's dad is very impressed with Steffy because she makes him happy. His adoptive mother also approves. Finn assures all of them he was not keeping being adopted a secret; it just never came up. Eric offers his home for the wedding. He is pleased with Thomas's latest designs, and so is Brooke. Eric says baby Hayes makes him realize there is happiness in the world. Steffy tells Eric to put Stephanie's portrait back over the mantle. At the cabin, Liam and Hope count their blessings when Steffy calls and asks to see them. They are surprised when she asks them to attend her wedding. The duo accept the invitation. Hope agrees to be Steffy's maid of honor because Taylor is unable to attend the nuptials. Everyone is beaming as Finn and Steffy say "I do." Pam says she has to go, but assures Steffy it has nothing to do with her using a wedding cake instead of Pam's lemon bars. She thanks Steffy for putting Stephanie's portrait back. Out of the shadows comes Sheila, who introduces herself as Finn's biological mother.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Coronation Street teases spark for Daniel and Daisy

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has teased the possibility of a romance between Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgely tonight (August 18). Daisy has been taking interest in Daniel after finding out that he has inherited a £400,000 house from his mother, losing interest in Ryan Connor pretty quickly. Related:...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

16 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, the build-up to Corey and Kelly's trial causes drama for several residents. Elsewhere, Maria worries about her son's health, while Ronnie tries to win over Jenny. Here's a full collection of 16 big moments coming up. 1. Gary receives an ultimatum...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Thread - 18/08/21 - Accidentally in Love

Evening all and welcome to tonight's Corrie thread. Fiz and Tyrone deliver Hope to the police station. Evelyn acts as Hope's appropriate adult as DS Abney gently questions her about the difference between right and wrong. Hope explains how she used the nail polish remover and the candle to set...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

EastEnders - Shirley is STILL being underused!

I know it’s been happening for years now, but honestly Shirley feels like she’s being woefully underused yet again. I can’t even remember the last time I saw her on screen, was it the other week when she went with Nancy and Frankie to buy a new plant for Linda? Honestly, it feels like she hasn’t even been in 10 episodes for all of 2021. They seemed to be going somewhere after her spark with Terry, but he’s now with Kathy and tbh I don’t know if I can be bothered with yet another Kathy/Shirley/Terry love triangle.
E4 Hollyoaks: 18th August 2021

E4 Hollyoaks: 18th August 2021

The whole thing is a non starter for me. Felix and Warren are no where to be seen and now Cindy is involved who rather frankly doesn't give two tosses about Liberty. Haven't said that though please be the end of Summer ffs or at the least to the whole revenge storyline.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Hollyoaks teases new cliffhanger as Summer Ranger is shot

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Summer Ranger has managed to flee Hollyoaks after being shot in dramatic scenes. Summer's revenge plot came to an end in Wednesday's (August 18) first look episode, after she discovered Sienna had been working with Brody to bring her down. With Summer wielding a gun, Sienna tried...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

EastEnders viewers spot spark for Suki Panesar and Honey Mitchell

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders viewers have noticed a growing spark between Suki Panesar and Honey Mitchell. Honey has been a constant source of support for Suki throughout her boss' grief over the prison murder of her son Jags a few weeks ago. Thursday's (August 19) episode saw Suki facing more...
TV Showsdigitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Thread - 19/08/21 - A Big Confession

Evening all and welcome to tonight’s EastEnders thread. Ash and Vinny are shocked when they hear from their dad. Later, Suki confesses everything to Honey – admitting all of the details about Jags being dead because of her. Meanwhile, Lexi and Bailey want to visit Isaac, but Sheree refuses to...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Tragic Death Of Gordon Ramsay's Protégée David Dempsey

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most influential chefs in the world. He has seen many highs and lows throughout his journey in the culinary industry. One of his toughest moments was losing a talented colleague and his protégée, David Dempsey, in 2003 (via The Guardian.) The chef was shocked when he heard about Dempsey's passing and said, "He was a very talented chef, very young, passionate, dedicated, focused and energetic. His career meant everything to him."

