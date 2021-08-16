Corrie 16/08/21: Thrown To The Wolves

LYNDA HIRSCH ON TELEVISION -- SUMMARIES. "THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL": Finn's dad is very impressed with Steffy because she makes him happy. His adoptive mother also approves. Finn assures all of them he was not keeping being adopted a secret; it just never came up. Eric offers his home for the wedding. He is pleased with Thomas's latest designs, and so is Brooke. Eric says baby Hayes makes him realize there is happiness in the world. Steffy tells Eric to put Stephanie's portrait back over the mantle. At the cabin, Liam and Hope count their blessings when Steffy calls and asks to see them. They are surprised when she asks them to attend her wedding. The duo accept the invitation. Hope agrees to be Steffy's maid of honor because Taylor is unable to attend the nuptials. Everyone is beaming as Finn and Steffy say "I do." Pam says she has to go, but assures Steffy it has nothing to do with her using a wedding cake instead of Pam's lemon bars. She thanks Steffy for putting Stephanie's portrait back. Out of the shadows comes Sheila, who introduces herself as Finn's biological mother.