Hoopeston Police Report 8/16/21

A Hoopeston woman was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a rash of graffiti in the downtown area. Julie R. Stevens, 39, was charged with criminal damage to property for allegedly spray-painting graffiti - called “tagging” - at Pizza King, 111 E. Main, at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday. The arrest came after police received multiple calls at 1:54 p.m. Friday from representatives of several downtown businesses that a woman was tagging their businesses at that time. Those businesses included City of Hoopeston, 301 W. Main, Sheridan’s Appliances, 224 E. Main, Edward Jones Investments, 209 E. Main and Bricks and Ivy Event Center, 207 E. Main. Stevens was charged with criminal damage to property in those incidents and was taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.