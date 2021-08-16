Cancel
Briton pleads for more planes and troops to be sent to Kabul to help her mother

newschain
 4 days ago
Fereba Hafizi with her mother Layloma (Fereba Hafizi/PA) (PA)

The daughter of a vulnerable woman who is stuck in Kabul has pleaded for the UK to send more planes and troops to Afghanistan to try and help her vulnerable mother fly back to England.

Fereba Hafizi, a fashion photographer from Coventry, said her 79-year-old mother has been unable to fly back home after the Taliban captured Kabul.

Layloma Hafizi, a dual British and Afghan citizen, flew to Afghanistan a month ago to attend a family funeral with her son, Asad, 35.

However, she had difficulty booking a flight home initially due to Afghanistan being on England’s red list as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

We are begging the British forces, the US forces, Boris Johnson, to please, please send more troops and planes

She eventually managed to book one but when the Taliban began capturing parts of Afghanistan last week, flights to and from the country were cancelled, including Layloma’s.

Fereba, 29, said she and her family are now extremely concerned for their mother’s wellbeing and safety as she has a series of health issues and are calling for more support from the Ministry of Defence to help her return back to Britain.

She told the PA news agency: “We are begging the British forces, the US forces, Boris Johnson, to please, please send more troops and planes. Help all these civilians who are stuck in Afghanistan and are stranded. There are thousands of disabled people, women and children who are stuck and need help.

“I understand there’s a lot of people who are trying to flee Afghanistan who don’t have a passport, but please bear in mind, there are still civilians, dual nationals and British nationals who are still stranded in Afghanistan.”

Becoming emotional, she added: “My mother is low on medication which was provided by the NHS. It’s not available in Afghanistan.

“Once the Taliban enter the airports, there will be no hope for them, they will be slaughtered. All I’m asking for the world to do is to show some compassion for the Afghan nation.”

Her brother Asad was due to fly back with her to the UK but has been stuck in India after flying to the country several weeks ago to deal with a separate family issue, meaning Layloma has to fly back to the UK on her own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Lc0e_0bTE9f9m00
Layloma Hafizi, a dual British and Afghan citizen, flew to Afghanistan a month ago to attend a family funeral. (Feraba Hafizi/PA) (PA)

Fereba added: “My mother is 79 years old. She requires a wheelchair system when she travels, she’s diabetic, she’s got high cholesterol and arthritis. She’s had a previous history of two strokes and is currently waiting for surgery.

“With all these medical conditions, she’s actually not fit to be travelling on her own. She needs an assistant and a wheelchair service but the way the airport is running, there is no wheelchair services or guides for anyone.”

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there would be “significant numbers flying out day-by-day” from Afghanistan.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC more than 700 troops are currently in Afghanistan and they will be there “for as long as needed or indeed towards the end of the month”.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

