Large Law Firms Inherit Attorneys From Dissolving Employment Law Firm

By Justin Henry
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter struggling to bring up the next generation of firm leaders, an employment law boutique in Boston is closing, and its partners are taking their work to two larger firms. Armstrong Teasdale has added five Boston-based employment lawyers Monday now that their former firm, employment boutique Bello Welsh, is set to dissolve after 18 years. Meanwhile, Bello Welsh co-founder Ken Bello has joined Barclay Damon in Boston, effective Monday.

