Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Critics
Machine Gun Kelly is responding to his critics. Some fans have been trashing the musician for switching genres following the release of his new rock single, ‘Parachutes.” Kelly posted to social media writing, “Me: Drops a rock song. ‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t rap anymore!’ Me: Drops a rap song.” ‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t do rock anymore!’ He went on to explain, ““Shut the f*ck up, god d*mn! I’m not f*cking dying tomorrow; I just drop music!” Do you like when musicians try different genres and styles?www.kfrxfm.com
