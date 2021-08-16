Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Critics

kfrxfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly is responding to his critics. Some fans have been trashing the musician for switching genres following the release of his new rock single, ‘Parachutes.” Kelly posted to social media writing, “Me: Drops a rock song. ‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t rap anymore!’ Me: Drops a rap song.” ‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t do rock anymore!’ He went on to explain, ““Shut the f*ck up, god d*mn! I’m not f*cking dying tomorrow; I just drop music!” Do you like when musicians try different genres and styles?

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#New Rock#Mtv Live Mtvu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Machine Gun Kelly debuts shocking new look for ‘Papercuts’ video

The “Blonde Don” is now the bald Don. Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) has shaved his head, he shared on social media. The 31-year-old singer said he did it for his music video “Papercuts,” which is directed by Cole Bennett. The video, for the first single off his new album Born with Horns, debuts Wednesday.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Machine Gun Kelly Shaved His Head and Got a Giant Tattoo on It

Hey there, good morning, Machine Gun Kelly has a whole new look. By which I mean he seems to have fully shaved his head and to have gotten a pretty large tattoo. MGK hopped on Twitter to show off his new look while casually promoting the music video for the debut single from his album Born With Horns.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Machine Gun Kelly Announces New Album Title in Most Machine Gun Kelly Way Possible

Machine Gun Kelly added to his already impressive collection of tats Monday when he announced his next album’s title via matching ink with frequent collaborator Travis Barker. The duo showed off their new tattoos — reading Born With Horns — on Instagram, sneering and flexing all the while. Barker is the record’s executive producer; Born With Horns marks Kelly’s sixth studio album and follows 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, also produced by Barker. The Blink-182 drummer has found new life over the past few years by collaborating with younger artists, including Willow Smith, Trippie Redd, and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. “Travis showed me the...
NBC Philadelphia

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Truth About His Shaved Head and Fans Have Thoughts

Things have been getting hairy after Machine Gun Kelly dropped his latest music video. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 31-year-old rocker released the video for "papercuts," the first single from his forthcoming album "Born With Horns." The day prior, MGK had teased the release by posting an image of himself with a large tattoo on his shaved head, but the new video revealed he was actually wearing a bald cap and still retained his signature blonde locks.
Hair Careq106fm.com

Tickets to my hair fall: Machine Gun Kelly debuts new shaved-head look

Earlier this week, Machine Gun Kelly posted a photo of himself sporting a shaggy, Kurt Cobain-esque hair style while announcing his new album, Born with Horns. Well, we hope you weren’t to attached to that look, because it’s already gone. Thursday night, Kelly tweeted a new photo revealing his current...
MusicVulture

Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Even Harder on New Single ‘papercuts’

No, it wasn’t just a phase. Machine Gun Kelly is back with “papercuts,” the first single off his upcoming album born with horns, and only digging further into the rock stylings he committed to on 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall. Anchored by rough, ’90s-inspired guitar riffs, the song sounds less in line with the musician’s recent pop-punk sound, though, and more like a straight-up rocker. It also comes with a video, directed by Cole Bennett, that finds Kelly playing a comically huge guitar for a group of aliens and other creatures, in case you still had doubts about the whole rock pivot. (He’s also once again backed by blink-182’s Travis Barker, who is producing born with horns.) Oh, and that shaved-head look he debuted a few days ago? Just a bald cap, as Kelly revealed in the video, after singing a line about shaving his head and donning a mop-like black wig. Feel free to call that one a phase.
CelebritiesNYLON

Machine Gun Kelly Announced His New Album Through Matching Tattoos With Travis Barker

The rapper-turned-pop-punk-prophet’s next era is here. Nearly one year after Machine Gun Kelly released his game-changing record Tickets To My Downfall, the rapper-turned-pop-punk-prophet is gearing up to release his next album titled Born With Horns. And, in line with his bad boy persona, he made the announcement in the most Machine Gun Kelly way possible: by getting huge, matching tattoos that stretch the length of his forearm with his friend, musical ally, and album executive producer Travis Barker.
MusicComplex

Watch Machine Gun Kelly Link With Travis Barker in Video for “Papercuts”

Machine Gun Kelly is whetting fans’ appetite for his upcoming album. On Wednesday night, the 31-year-old entertainer released his Travis Barker-assisted track “Papercuts” along with its official video. MGK began teasing the release earlier this week on social media, where shared a snippet of the record as well as his new look for the accompanying visual directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

That’s why Machine Gun Kelly wears Megan Fox’s blood around her neck!

Machine Gun Kelly (31) and Megan Fox (35) are not like any other couple – the singer and the actress prove this again and again. For example, a few months ago they caused a stir with this action: MGK wears Megans Blood in the form of an amulet! Surely many fans have already asked themselves: How do you come up with such an idea? In an interview, the musician now reveals: The jewel of a different kind was Megans Invasion!
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To People Complaining About Him Genre-Switching

Machine Gun Kelly wasn't lying when he said he was releasing new music in August. On Thursday (August 12), he shared a song called "Papercuts" that continues to show off his rock side. While many people embrace MGK's new sound, others have complained about him genre-switching. After releasing the new track, MGK took to TikTok with a message for anyone who doesn't like the fact that he doesn't stay in a musical box.
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Watch Machine Gun Kelly Smash His Pink Guitar After Recording 'Papercuts'

Over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram to share how he celebrated finishing his new single "papercuts" in the studio. The video shows various snippets of him recording guitar parts before smashing his signature pink guitar in the final scene. "‘papercuts’ guitar … 🔪🩸🎸😢" he aptly captioned the post.
MusicKerrang

Machine Gun Kelly to perform at 2021MTV VMAs for the first time

Machine Gun Kelly is set to join Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, LORDE and Olivia Rodrigo at September’s 2021 MTV VMAs. MGK will be making his performance debut at the ceremony, unveiling a live rendition of last week’s single papercuts live for the first time. MTV state in a press release: ​“Machine Gun Kelly makes his debut on the iconic VMAs stage, bringing a world premiere performance of new single papercuts to life, off his forthcoming album born with horns.
Kerrang

Machine Gun Kelly gets pulled over by police in making-of papercuts video

Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade company have shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Machine Gun Kelly​’s papercuts video, which was released last week. The 15-minute-long clip shows everything that went into Cole’s first-ever rock video – from covering up MGK’s tattoos and hair, to his performance on stilts, to Travis Barker​’s giant drum riser, to having custom-dyed black eggs thrown at him, to, uh, getting pulled over by the police on the very first shot…
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in partner look! We see twice

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly in coordinated outfits. Watch out! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have now reached the matchy-matchy phase of their relationship. And it looks really good. Last night, the couple went to dinner in Malibu in coordinated outfits, and their patent leather jackets were particularly noticeable. A shiny coat alone is an eye-catcher, but two? This couple wants to be seen!
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Lul Tim Shows Off Coloscopy Bag He Wears Since Von Shooting

King Von’s Killer Lul Tim Reveals He’s Been Wearing Coloscopy Bag Since Von Shooting. Lul Tim, the rapper who is currently facing murder charges for allegedly shooting Chicago rapper King Von, took to Instagram to reveal that he has a colostomy bag. Lil Tim – who is a close friend...

Comments / 0

Community Policy