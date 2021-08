Aug. 19, 2021 — After the discovery that applying heat to sand could produce glass by humankind around 3,500 B.C., a quiet but persistent materials revolution had begun. The fact that sand’s main component, silica, was to take center stage yet again in the more recent technological revolution seen in computer chip technology demonstrates just how important advanced materials research remains. New materials will hold the key to myriad human challenges from energy generation, storage, and distribution to wireless communications and quantum technologies.