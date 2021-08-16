Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Nail Art Is More Than a Style Statement

By Asia Milia Ware
thecut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, Black women have taken pride in the divinity of their nails. Glossy lacquer was a stage and album-cover staple for Donna Summer and Diana Ross; Flo-Jo set Olympic records in a beadazzled red, white, and blue manicure; and as hip-hop and R&B rose to prominence, so did the popularity of bold French tips and long, curved acrylics, worn by everyone from SWV to Lil’ Kim.

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Art#The Nails#Nail Salon#Art World#French#Swv#Blkgirlnailfies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Designers & CollectionsETOnline.com

The Coolest Fashion Trends Olivia Rodrigo Wears and How to Get the Look

Olivia Rodrigo has quickly become a breakout star in pop music (her debut single, "Drivers License," has over one billion streams on Spotify) and also a Gen Z style icon. The 18-year-old singer has been serving an endless amount of style inspo with her feminine yet edgy looks inspired by the fashion trends of the past from the early 2000s, '90s and '70s.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

It Girl Camille Rowe on Designing Her Dream Collection with RVCA

Click here to read the full article. Camille Rowe is in Corsica, the Mediterranean island southeast of mainland France. “In our family home,” she said, chatting over Zoom. “All the family got together, so it’s really fun. A little chaotic but fun.”More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineParis Museum Unveils Details of Thierry Mugler ExhibitionParis Cafes Open As Outdoor Dining Returns The French-American actress and model grew up in Paris until the age of 21 before moving to New York and later Los Angeles. Her mom is from Long Beach, and she often spent her summers in...
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

This Controversial Y2K Pant Style Is Back—& Better Than Ever

Y2K fashion was all about the subversive. The ultra-low-slung jeans, the slinky tops, the teeny-tiny sunglasses—anything to give a sartorial fuck-you to older generations. The resurgence of trends of that era has brought with it another blasphemous love-to-hate-it style: the cargo pant. Rihanna has been trying to bring them back for years and they have since earned the Loewe seal of approval.
Skin Caredornob.com

2021’s Hottest Summer Trend? Bold, Playful Nail Art

Summer is in full swing, which means there are new looks for your entire wardrobe, including your nail style. Here are some of this year’s coolest trends to help you celebrate exotic vacations, backyard barbecues, swim parties, and baseball games again. Smoky Swirls. Wisps of swirling smoke snaking across nude...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
DFW Community News

Back To School Nails! Notebook Paper Nail Art

Today we are having fun with our back to school nails. You can do your own back to school manicure with a few different color markers and some white nail polish. This notebook paper nail art is the perfect design to wear on your nails for the first day of school. I know it looks hard, but it is a SUPER easy school nail idea.
Designcowboysindians.com

Elements of Style: Art Collecting Tips And Tricks

We asked the leaders at three interior design firms to share their art collecting tips and curation secrets. Spoiler alert: They want you to follow your heart. Jeremiah Young, Kibler & Kirch (Billings, Montana) How important is original art in a project?. I don’t think that I’ve ever seen a...
Skin CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Beauty Insiders Share the On-Sale Products They’re Shopping Now

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s a psychological aspect to shopping sales—a mysterious mood lift. Still, in the beauty world, some of the best options rarely go on discount. Unlike fashion collections that are constantly updated, redlined, and replaced, luxury beauty bestsellers remain in demand—and often full price. Insiders know there’s a way to make the system work for you: “The first-time-visitor sweetener is every shopper’s best friend,” says Sarah Brown, executive director of Violet Grey’s Violet Lab. “Virtually every e-comm platform has a welcome discount lurking—Violet Grey included—and it takes the sting out of, say, a $265 must-have like our Bader Rich Cream.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Gemma Chan’s Guide to a Simple, Smudge-Proof Red Lip

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Beauty for me is about self-care, and having some time for yourself during the day,” says Gemma Chan—even if that time is only a couple of moments, as is the case for her own less-is-more complexion routine. “My mom was very keen on skin care and beauty, and she got me started in my teens cleansing, toning, [and] moisturizing,” she recalls. “That was her number one rule: always make sure you look after your skin.” Now, at 38, the English actress and Crazy Rich Asians star continues to heed her mother’s advice—some days more successfully than others, she adds with a laugh—by way of a hyaluronic acid serum, a caffeine-infused eye cream, and Augustinus Bader’s cult moisturizer (not to mention a few depuffing tools, including a vibrating eye massager from Foreo).
Seattle, WAseattlemet.com

10 Dresses to Fall in Love with This Fall

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Sundresses get all the hype and attention in summer, but let's not overlook the comfy coziness of...
Hair Carethecut.com

The 11 Beauty Products a Hair-Care Founder Uses to the Last Drop

On the Beauty Group, a Facebook community co-founded by the Cut and the Strategist, people chat all day long about the products they love — the ones so good they’ll make you hit that little “auto-refill” box at checkout. Below, we asked one of our favorite beauty pros to share her own selections.
Skin Carethecut.com

The Best Hyperpigmentation Products for Black Women

If there’s one thing you’re almost guaranteed to find a Black woman’s #shelfie, it’s a brightening product. Whether it’s a serum, patches, toner, or spot corrector, it’s likely there; stubborn dark spots and hyperpigmentation are common skin concerns for us. Hyperpigmentation can be caused by many things, including acne and excessive sun exposure. While anyone can experience it, it’s more prominent on dark skin tones given the melanin those complexions produce.
Hair CareRefinery29

I Dyed My Hair “Medium Spicy” Red — & I’m Obsessed

Red seems to be the color du jour as of late. There's no shortage of celebrity inspiration. Everyone from Bella and Gigi Hadid to SZA and FKA Twigs have been wearing various shades of red, from blonde-adjacent strawberry to fiery copper braids. Taking a little bit of inspiration from the...
Hair Carethezoereport.com

Mushroom Blonde Is Primed To Be Fall’s Hottest Hair Color Trend

September is right around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to transition your hair into a fresh new shade for fall. Over the summer, bold haircuts and shades of ginger and pastels were at the forefront, but this fall, Michael Duenas, Aloxxi celebrity hairstylist to Hilary Duff, Kayla Pratt and more, predicts the trends will require far less maintenance than seasons past. But low maintenance doesn’t mean boring — in fact, the blonde color trends experts have predicted are anything but.
Designers & CollectionsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fashion find of the week: Sabika Jewelry unveils kaleidoscope of colors, designs for fall/winter collection

Robinson-based Sabika Jewelry has a kaleidoscope of colors and designs planned for its fall/winter collection. In particular, CEO and designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik pulled inspiration from the kaleidoscope’s prism, which she channeled as a representation of diverse beauty. “Joy and diversity were two running themes for me when I designed this...
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

Peep This: 9 Screenshot-Worthy Nail Vibes That Will Reign Supreme This Fall

Maybe I'm disturbed, but one of the first things that come to mind when I think of fall-centric nail colors and trends is that infamous line from The Joker: "Why so serious?" But really, though, why?! Sure, I get that the days are shorter, the temperatures are colder, and the mood can get a little, well moodier, but why must we constrict ourselves to ultra-deep shades of polish or vampy, gothic-inspired nail art vibes the second the clock strikes fall? Of course, if all of the above is your jam once autumn rolls around, keep doing your thing, but as far as 2021 trends are concerned, I'm excited to report that things will be a bit different, dare I even say fun?

Comments / 0

Community Policy