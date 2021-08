(CNN) – According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Grace made landfall in CDT just before 1 a.m. south of Mexico’s Duxton. The wind blew at a speed of 201 km per hour as Grace crossed the coast, making it the strongest Type 3 hurricane on Hurricane Sapphire Simpson. Strong winds will blow in the area in the morning. Heavy rains of more than 30 cm will bring the risk of flash floods and landslides over the weekend.