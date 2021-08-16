Cancel
Video Showing the Clinging of Afghans to the American Military Plane As It Takes Off In Kabul

By Online News Desk
goodmorningpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the chaos, seven people are said to have died, including those who fell from a departing American transport plane. Stunning footage recorded Monday at the Kabul airport shows individuals hanging to a US military transport jet before departure, as well as others falling to their deaths from the sky, in a distressing scenario that apparently resulted in the deaths of numerous people.

