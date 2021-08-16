Video Showing the Clinging of Afghans to the American Military Plane As It Takes Off In Kabul
During the chaos, seven people are said to have died, including those who fell from a departing American transport plane. Stunning footage recorded Monday at the Kabul airport shows individuals hanging to a US military transport jet before departure, as well as others falling to their deaths from the sky, in a distressing scenario that apparently resulted in the deaths of numerous people.www.goodmorningpost.com
Comments / 0