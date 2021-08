Clemson, S.C.—Clemson senior All-American Jacob Bridgeman was tied for second through seven holes when play at the United States Amateur at Oakmont Golf Club was halted due to darkness at 8:00 p.m Tuesday evening. Only half of the field of 312 golfers finished their second round, as play was suspended for over three hours during the afternoon due to storms. Those 156 golfers with holes to play will begin play at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.