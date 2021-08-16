Cancel
Dublin, GA

Carl Vinson Veterans Center to host food giveaway

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center will co-host a joint event with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank in Macon to provide food items for local veterans. Special Photo

DUBLIN – The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center will co-host a joint event with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank in Macon to provide food items for local veterans. The event is scheduled for Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at buildings 34/35 on the Dublin VAMC campus. Donations will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“During this public health and economic crisis, I’m inspired with the Dublin VAMC employees, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and the selfless volunteers who go above and beyond so that veterans can receive wholesome, nutritious food,” interim Medical Center Director Ronnie Smith said. “Working with our community partners to help our veterans in need is consistent with our mission to serve those who have borne the battle and their families.”

The event will be the sixth food giveaway hosted by the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center and sponsored by the Middle Georgia Community Food Banks. At several food giveaways, approximately 1,000 boxes of food were distributed to veterans in need.

“We were so blessed that the Middle Georgia Community Food Banks supplied us with a wide variety of groceries to give to our veterans,” U.S. Air Force Veteran and Chief of Voluntary Services Keith Griffin said. “Each veteran received fresh fruit and vegetables, canned goods, eggs, an assortment of frozen meat, a gallon of milk and other items such as Girl Scout cookies.”

Due to COVID and to maintain social distancing, the food giveaway will be a drive-through event to ensure the safety of participants and staff. Veterans should enter the Dublin VAMC grounds from Highway 80, Veterans Boulevard. VA staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide directions.

Recipients will need to show proof of veteran status, such as veteran ID card, retired military ID card, or Veterans Health ID card issued by VA to receive a donation. Eligible veterans also will be asked to complete a short form for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank for their records.

