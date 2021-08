Maryland 2021 - I.M.P. Concerts announced the following statement earlier this week:. The safety of fans, staff, and artists is always of utmost importance. Effective Sunday 8/15, all patrons attending events at The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Lincoln Theatre, and 9:30 Club will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 72 hours, along with a matching photo ID. Proof of vaccination can be your physical vaccine card or a photo of your card. We can’t wait to enjoy the return of live events with you safely!