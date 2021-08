Purdue hit the reset button on its defense during the offseason. Jeff Brohm fired coordinator Bob Diaco after only one season — a 6-game season at that — then had to replace the rest of the defensive staff. He brought in Brad Lambert, formerly of Marshall, to be a co-defensive coordinator and play-caller, as well as linebackers coach; former Purdue assistant Mark Hagen to coach the D-line; James Adams to lead the cornerbacks; and veteran Ron English to coach the secondary, particularly the safeties. Three of the group — Lambert, Hagen and English — were given co-coordinator titles.